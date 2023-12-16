Logic, Conway The Machine, And RiFF RAFF Deliver A Strong First Outing Together On "Intergalactic Icons"

Three of the most prolific rappers in the game have just come together for their first-ever collaboration. That is right, Logic, Conway the Machine, and RiFF RAFF have just combined their talents for a single. It might be hard to believe, but this is indeed a real thing. Let us break down how these three did together.

Honestly, this is a very solid effort all around. While Logic and Conway make sense, RiFF could have stuck out like a sore thumb on this cut. He is not known for his lyricism, but rather for his wit and comedic tone. Sure, he can drop a grimier track here and there, however, this is not his usual lane. But, he succeeds here and then some.

Listen To "Intergalactic Icons" By Logic, Conway The Machine, And RiFF RAFF

He utilizes a fun color theme woven into his verse. He describes the hues of different expensive items, adding a lot of character to what could have been a typical flexing set of bars. Conway and Logic bring nice rhyme schemes and all three performances sound great with 6ix's hypnotic boom-bap beat. You can stream the track above, and we highly recommend you give it a try.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Intergalactic Icons," by Logic, Conway the Machine, and RiFF RAFF? Are you surprised by how well all three sound together on this track, why or why not? Who had the best performance? After hearing it, would you like to see them come together more often? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Logic, Conway the Machine, and RiFF RAFF. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

The airdrop was tropical, life is an obstacle course

Of course I can take a college course in how to drive a Porsche

But they will teach you about remorse or divorce

So why did I clap my hands two times and both of my doors went up? Uh

It's the hazelnut Harrison Ford

In a four door DeLorean

