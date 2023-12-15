Jake Paul Gets Vivek Ramaswamy Ringside Tickets To Andre August Fight

Jake Paul has provided GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ringside tickets to his Florida boxing match against Andre August on Saturday. Per TMZ, Ramaswamy will watch the fight ringside, grab a quick face-to-face with Paul before jetting off to Iowa for six campaign events on Sunday. Despite saying he is open to meeting with any candidate interested in meeting him, Paul appears to have formed a special bond with Ramaswamy.

The pair linked up on TikTok back in September. The pair danced together as text appeared on-screen explaining how Ramaswamy was making an effort to "reach out to the younger generations." It was quite an ironic post, given that Ramaswamy doesn't believe that people under the age of 25 should be allowed to vote. The billionaire has not made much of an impact on the polls. However, he has received a substantial amount of attention for a handful of his policies. As mentioned, Ramaswamy believes that, aside from a military exemption, the voting age should be 25. Furthermore, Ramaswamy believes voters must have to pass a civics test to vote. This is despite Ramaswamy himself not knowing when the Constitution was written. Additionally, Ramaswamy is a hardliner on immigration, despite the fact that his own father is not a US citizen.

How Is Vivek Ramaswamy Doing In The GOP Primary?

According to polling data from FiveThirtyEight, Ramaswamy is currently a distant fourth in the GOP primary. While he was third at some points during the summer, he has been overtaken by Nikki Haley. At the time of writing, Ramaswamy is averaging 4.5% of the vote in the latest polls. That's less than half of Haley (11.2%) in third place. Furthermore, Ramaswamy is only doing marginally better in Iowa, the first test of the primary calendar. However, his 5.7% of the Iowa vote is still only going for third and is almost three times lower than Haley's (15.9%).

Ramaswamy's most recent appearance was a town hall forum in Iowa broadcast on CNN. In an effort to appeal to far-right voters, Ramaswamy made several false claims about the January 6 insurrection, including about the role of police and the purported presence of undercover federal agents. He also provided misleading answers about wage growth versus inflation and the role of the Federal Reserve. Ramaswamy, whose estimated net worth is around $1 billion, had tried to frame himself as a champion of the people. However, it's starting to become clear that it's simply not resonating with voters.

