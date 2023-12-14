Kanye West's New Album Gets DeRay Davis' Praise Almost 20 Years After Their Collabs

While the fate of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's new collab album Vultures is unclear, we've at least heard what they want to include on it. Moreover, they recently hosted a listening party in Miami for it that was unsurprisingly late, star-studded, controversial, and showed great potential in some tracks... but without a lot of polish. Still, none of these are issues for Ye's former collaborator, actor and comedian DeRay Davis. TMZ recently caught up with him at the LAX airport, and they asked him what he thought of the show, which he was returning from.

Furthermore, Davis remarked that Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign came through with a great project– at least, what they played during this latest "rave." He said that his experience wasn't like what many folks saw online, as he was much closer than many videos of it. For example, the actor posited that the black KKK hood that the Chicago rapper wore looked more like an executioner's mask than anything else. If you thought that was the only thing he would say on his antics... then we have some bad news for you.

DeRay Davis Speaks On Kanye West's Vultures: Watch

In addition, DeRay Davis expressed his belief that folks are making too big of a deal about Kanye West's "Jewish b***h" bar on the album's title track. According to him, the other songs and guest performances are too good to focus on just one bad line. Davis also identified Vultures as somewhere between "the old Kanye" with some 808s & Heartbreak thrown in there, and had heavy praise for Kodak Black, Ty Dolla $ign, and North West's guest verses– particularly North's surprise addition.

For those unaware, Davis worked with Kanye in the past as the voice on many of his skits on The College Dropout and Late Registration. His impression of the Chi's own Bernie Mac and his leadership of Broke Phi Broke are among many iconic moments on these classic records. As such, this support is by no means surprising, but also ironic considering that said moments are so far removed from this album's identity... and quality. For more news on DeRay Davis and the latest updates on Kanye West, stay logged into HNHH.

