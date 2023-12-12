Shannon Sharpe Reveals He Once Tried To Change The Way He Talks

Shannon Share is someone who has become massive in terms of sports media. Overall, this is thanks to his work on Undisputed, and now, First Take. Over the years, Sharpe has been able to increase his profile, and there is no doubt that he is beloved. Although some may not love him, there are those who are huge fans. They will continue to be big fans for many years, and we cannot wait to see what else Shannon does on TV. After all, his podcast with Chad Johnson has been an overwhelming success so far.

However, as it turns out, Sharpe wasn't always sold on his voice or his abilities. In a new interview with Complex, Sharpe reveals there was a team where he enlisted a voice coach to help him change how he talks. However, he quickly realized that he didn't need to do all that. He understood that the audience would see through it. Moreover, he just wanted to be himself, without having to censor or think twice about what he was saying.

Shannon Sharpe Speaks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Shannon Sharpe reacts after he is restrained by security from Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies after a verbal altercation after the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“I went to so many speech therapists and pathologists trying to change the way I talk. And then I just realized that’s not who I am,” Sharpe said. “The listening audience, the viewing audience is never gonna believe this is who I am. They’ve heard me speak enough to know what I sound like and how I should sound. And once I went back to being who I was, my authentic self, it seemingly took off for me from there.”

We're glad Shannon decided against doing this. His voice is iconic, and we are glad to have it in the sports landscape. Let us know what you think of this revelation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite athletes and personalities.

