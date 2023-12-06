Jadakiss' Son Jaewon Shares "Put Ya Hands Up" Freestyle

During a recent appearance on the My Train Of Thoughts podcast, Jadakiss' son Jaewon showed off his rapping skills. He spit bars over his dad's 2001 Kiss tha Game Goodbye track, "Put Ya Hands Up." Clearly, he's picked up a few things from his father.

The podcast shared a clip of the 26-year-old's freestyle on Instagram, getting fans' attention. Countless commenters note how he appears to have taken after his dad, comparing their flows. Others are demanding that Jaewon drop more music of his own in the near future. "Well the apple don’t fall too far from the tree does it?!" one fan writes. Another says, "You could tell Jada really raised that boy."

Jaewon Phillips Shows Off His Rapping Skills

Luckily, based on his Instagram, Jaewon is already in the process of working on some new music. Earlier this week, he shared a photo of himself in the studio. "It’s all coming together… like I said it would. Just how I imagined it," he captioned the post. While things are good for Jaewon lately, his father looks to be wrapping up his year with some drama. Recently, he put The Nomad on blast for alleged racial profiling. According to him, he was spending some serious cash at the Las Vegas casino when they kicked him out without any explanation.

"Don't ever gamble at The Nomad ever again!" he told fans. "Last Usher show is tomorrow, I don't know what happened. I've been gambling in here since Wednesday, I'm a tax-paying citizen. I've been losing my shirt, socks, everything! They coming to me at the end of the night talking about, 'I need your...' I didn't lose that much, and I didn't win nothing! Is this racial profiling? I'm out of here, I'm never coming back. And I'm a millionaire." What do you think of Jadakiss' son Jaewon rapping over his song? How do you think he did? Do you want more music from Jaewon? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

