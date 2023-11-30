Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "University Red" Restocking December 2023

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is a popular sneaker known for its comfortable fit and performance-oriented design. Originally released as part of the Zoom series, it quickly gained recognition and became a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe features responsive Zoom Air cushioning in the sole, providing support and responsiveness during activities. With its versatile colorways and modern style, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 appeals to a wide audience and complements various outfits.

Over the years, Nike has released various iterations, keeping the sneaker fresh and appealing to sneaker fans worldwide. Its enduring popularity and continuous presence in the market solidify its position as a sought-after choice for many sneaker collections. The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 showcases Nike's commitment to innovation and style, appealing to those who value both fashion and functionality in their footwear. As part of Nike's legacy, the Zoom Vomero 5 continues to carry on the tradition of excellence and remains a beloved and enduring sneaker among fans.

"University Red" Nike Zoom Vomero 5

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a white midsole. The sole also has Zoom Air technology for maximum comfort. The uppers feature white and red mesh with red overlays. There are 3M reflective details on the Nike Swoosh, heels, and toebox. Red Nike branding can be found on the tongue and a red Nike Swoosh can be found on the heel. Overall, these sneakers are coming out in a cohesive red colorway and they are engineered for performance and comfort.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "University Red" is restocking on December 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

