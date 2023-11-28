Bre-Z Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Empire” Star Worth?

Bre-Z, an American rapper and actress, has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $15 million, according to The Success Bug, a testament to her success and talent. Born Calesha Murray in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, Bre-Z's journey to stardom is a story of passion, perseverance, and hard work.

Bre-Z's interest in music sparked in sixth grade, setting her on a path to pursue a music career. Her mother's involvement in the entertainment industry gave her early exposure to the arts. After graduating high school in 2005, she attended Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, further honing her skills.

A Barber Turned Star

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 17: Bre-z ttends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 Green Carpet at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. On September 17, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Before her rise to fame, Bre-Z worked as a barber in Atlanta, a skill she learned from her family, also barbers. This unique background allowed her to connect with celebrities like Akon and Ludacris. In 2014, she took a leap of faith and moved to Los Angeles with just one dollar in her bank account, determined to chase her dream of becoming a musician.

Bre-Z's music career began at 14 with performances in Philadelphia. She later collaborated with artists like Jennifer Lopez, The Game, and Dr. Dre, co-writing songs that showcased her talent. Her big break in acting came with the role of Freda Gatz in the popular show Empire, followed by her portrayal of Tamia “Coop” Cooper in All American. These roles showcased her acting prowess and helped skyrocket her fame and net worth.

Despite her acting success, Bre-Z never abandoned her musical roots. In 2015, she released The Girl EP on her independent label. Her album Full Circle, released in 2020, further solidified her place in the music industry. Some of her songs were also featured in Empire, demonstrating her versatility as an artist.

Personal Life & Social Media Influence

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Bre-Z attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "You People". At Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Bre-Z has managed to keep her personal life relatively private. She was previously in a relationship with Ray Christopher, a hairstylist, and is currently married to Chris Amor, a makeup artist. Her social media presence is strong, with a significant following across various platforms, where she often shares glimpses of her life and work.

Bre-Z's net worth of $15 million is primarily derived from her acting and music careers. Her roles in television shows, movies, and music have contributed significantly to her wealth. Her journey from a barber in Atlanta to a renowned actress and musician is a story of determination and resilience.

Conclusion

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JUNE 21: Rapper Bre-Z attends Teyana Taylor album release party. At Universal Studios Hollywood on June 21, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Bre-Z's story is one of inspiration, showing that dreams can indeed become reality with talent, hard work, and a bit of risk-taking. Her estimated net worth of $15 million in 2023 reflects her success in both the music and acting industries. As she grows her career, her influence and net worth are only expected to rise.