Travis Scott Grabs Wannabe Stage Diver And Rages With Him: Watch

Travis Scott is an artist who has consistently had some amazing performances. Overall, his shows are known for their energy. A couple of years ago, tragedy struck at the Astroworld Festival and Scott stopped performing for a while. However, he is now back on tour to promote his album Utopia. The Circus Maximus Tour has proven to be a massive success and he has been going to a plethora of cities. This past week, he even found himself in Austin, Texas.

Of course, Scott is from Houston, which makes this tour stop in his home state. The fans in Austin brought a whole lot of energy, and there was no doubt that some fans were looking to have the experience of their lives. If you have ever seen a Scott show, you know that some fans try to stage dive. Furthermore, Scott always allows some fans to come on stage and rage with him. It has always proven to be a fun act for these fans, and as you can see, one fan almost got yeeted off of the stage.

Travis Scott In Austin

In the clip above, reposted by HipHopDX, Scott can be seen grabbing a wannabe stage diver who burst onto the stage. Subsequently, the security came in to take him off by Scott had other plans. He tells them to go away and they obey the command. From there, Scott and the fan continue to rage together on stage. It was an incredible opportunity for the fan, who seemed to be extremely excited about the opportunity. While Scott may have been a bit aggressive at first, it seems as though he just wanted to make sure the fan was safe and didn't do anything regrettable.

