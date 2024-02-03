Travis Scott Stops Concert To Lecture Stage-Rushing Fan: Watch

Travis Scott showed that he had learned from the tragedies of his past as he stopped a show to lecture a fan who tried to rush the stage at his recent show. “Ragin’ ain’t runnin’. If you runnin’ down here, that ain’t ragin’. Ragin’ is ragin’. Get back out there before one of these n-ggas knock your lights out. You get what I’m sayin’?” Scott told the fan before sending him back into the crowd. The rest of the audience proceeded to show the admonished fan what "ragin" actually looked like.

Of course, Scott is particularly sensitive to the dangers of a fan rush following the infamous AstroWorld tragedy. It's not the first time that Scott has admonished a fan on the current Circus Maximus tour. While in Austin, Scott chose to rage alongside a fan who rushed the stage. However, he did give the fan a talking to before deciding to indulge them. Despite these hiccups, the Circus Maximus tour has proven to be a massive success for Scott. It recently included a surprise appearance from Kanye West and may result in a new album being released.

Meanwhile, Nick Saban is clearly enjoying retirement as he teamed up with Scott and 50 Cent at a charity golf event last weekend. Saban hit the links in Palm Beach as part of the Mr. October Celebrity Golf Classic. Hosted by former MLB superstar Reggie Jackson (Mr. October), Saban's pairing for the event was Fif and Scott. The event raised over $1M for Jackson's foundation, which helps acquire STEM funding.

Saban is an avid golfer and has been throughout his tenured coaching career. He is neighbors with Tiger Woods after purchasing a property in Jupiter, Florida last year. Furthermore, he is also the partial owner of the Waterall Club, a private golf community in Clayton, Georgia. However, there's no immediate information on what the trio shot on the Palm Beach course.

