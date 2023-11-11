BJ The Chicago Kid Taps Coco Jones, Freddie Gibbs, Robert Glasper, And More On “Gravy”

Chicago's pool of talent is so deep and there are names that get lost in the mix. However, BJ The Chicago Kid is one that you cannot forget. He has been going strong for years now and he is still doing so to this day. His features are what most casual listeners will remember him for.

But, honestly, if that is all you know, you are still hearing some of BJ's best work. However, if he has intrigued you enough to the point where you want to hear what else he has, look no further. It has been four years since the release of BJ's last full-length project, 1123. That had some massive features on it including Rick Ross, JID, Buddy, Offset, and more.

Listen To Gravy By BJ The Chicago Kid

On his newest effort, Gravy, he scales it down just a bit. But, do not be fooled. These guests are still bringing it. One of BJ's first singles in the rollout for this album included the sexy, "Spend The Night" with Coco Jones. Both R&B stars are a great pairing. You also have appearances from Robert Glasper, Freddie Gibbs, Cory Henry, and more. Be sure to check it out on your favorite DSP.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album by BJ The Chicago Kid, Gravy? Is this the singer's best album to date? Which songs are you liking the most so far? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around BJ The Chicago Kid, as well as all of the best album drops.

Gravy Tracklist:

Best Of Your Life (Intro) Spend The Night (feat. Coco Jones) Never Change (feat. Philip Bailey) Forgot Your Name (feat. Cory Henry) Liquor Store In The Sky (feat. Freddie Gibbs) Get Loose Who Cares Honey (feat. Chlöe) Long Time Smoke Break (feat. Robert Glasper) Feel Something Do Something Feel Good Crazy Love (feat. Andra Day) Nobody Knows We'll Be Alright (Outro)

