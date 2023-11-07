Tasha K’s Alleged Cat-Caller Breaks His Silence On Fight With Her Husband

Earlier this week, video started to make the rounds online of Tasha K getting into a fight with a man outside a party. While fans online were quick to jump on Tasha for getting herself into more drama, rumors that she was defending herself from being disrespected swirled. Now, the man who Tasha, her husband and friends ultimately beat up is breaking his silence.

In a new video he shared himself, he clarifies a few things. He claims that his comments about her body were purely complementary and that he felt the violent response was an overreaction. He's also wearing multiple band aids, presumably nursing wounds from the fight itself. Despite that fans were quick to make jokes in the comments. "Bro got on the whole box of band aids," and "He a clown but he bout to sue her quick fast and in a hurry" two of the top comments read. Check out his full statement and the variety of fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Tasha K Told Nicki Minaj To End Cardi B Feud, She Claims

The Man Tasha K's Husband Allegedly Fought Speaks Out

This isn't the only fight Tasha K has picked recently. The other isn't so much a physical fight as a beef with Nelly and Ashanti. She's taken every possible opportunity to criticize the pair for re-sparking their old romance. That included this morning when she doubled down on her comments, though she claims everything she's saying is for Ashanti's own good.

She also still notoriously owes Cardi B quite a bit of money. The blogger lost in a court case over lies she spread about the rapper and has been trying any way possible to get out of paying the full amount. Despite her various legal efforts the court has continued to rule in Cardi's favor, though the case could drag on for a while. Do you think Tasha K and her husband were justified in picking a fight with a man who allegedly cat-called her? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Joe Budden & Tasha K Make Amends After Recent Feud

[Via]