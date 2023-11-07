Tasha K’s Alleged Cat-Caller Breaks His Silence On Fight With Her Husband

The man from a viral fight video earlier this week is speaking out.

BYLavender Alexandria
Tasha K’s Alleged Cat-Caller Breaks His Silence On Fight With Her Husband

Earlier this week, video started to make the rounds online of Tasha K getting into a fight with a man outside a party. While fans online were quick to jump on Tasha for getting herself into more drama, rumors that she was defending herself from being disrespected swirled. Now, the man who Tasha, her husband and friends ultimately beat up is breaking his silence.

In a new video he shared himself, he clarifies a few things. He claims that his comments about her body were purely complementary and that he felt the violent response was an overreaction. He's also wearing multiple band aids, presumably nursing wounds from the fight itself. Despite that fans were quick to make jokes in the comments. "Bro got on the whole box of band aids," and "He a clown but he bout to sue her quick fast and in a hurry" two of the top comments read. Check out his full statement and the variety of fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Tasha K Told Nicki Minaj To End Cardi B Feud, She Claims

The Man Tasha K's Husband Allegedly Fought Speaks Out

This isn't the only fight Tasha K has picked recently. The other isn't so much a physical fight as a beef with Nelly and Ashanti. She's taken every possible opportunity to criticize the pair for re-sparking their old romance. That included this morning when she doubled down on her comments, though she claims everything she's saying is for Ashanti's own good.

She also still notoriously owes Cardi B quite a bit of money. The blogger lost in a court case over lies she spread about the rapper and has been trying any way possible to get out of paying the full amount. Despite her various legal efforts the court has continued to rule in Cardi's favor, though the case could drag on for a while. Do you think Tasha K and her husband were justified in picking a fight with a man who allegedly cat-called her? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Joe Budden & Tasha K Make Amends After Recent Feud

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.