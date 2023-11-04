Madonna Goes Topless For Daring Bedroom Photoshoot

Madonna recently took to Instagram to unveil a series of photos from her stint in Barcelona on her Celebration tour. In the photos, the hitmaker is seen onstage performing, spending time with her crew, and showing off some seriously eye-catching fits. In one of the shots, Madonna rocks some chunky blue and silver necklaces, a sassy pair of cobalt gloves, and a lacy piece of sheer white fabric in place of a top.

Clearly, the 65-year-old's still got it, and she's not afraid to flaunt it. "Thank you Barcelona…………… incredible. Energy," she captioned the flirty carousel. Fans are glad to see the "Material Girl" back to her old confident self following her recent life-threatening hospitalization, and showing her plenty of love in her comments section.

Madonna Shares Photos From Barcelona Celebration Stint

Over the summer, Madonna was found unresponsive, which landed her in the ICU in New York City. Her manager, Guy Oseary, then revealed that "a serious bacterial infection" was to blame. Fortunately, she was able to make a full recovery, and hit the road just a few months later. She reflected on the frightening experience during a performance in Belgium last month, calling it a "f***ing miracle" that she survived.

“Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it,” she told the crowd. “I was given another chance... So, I’m very grateful for that. I must tell you I don’t feel very well right now, but I can’t complain, because I’m alive. Thank god for my children and all of your love and support." Obviously, Madonna's making the most of her second chance. She's scheduled to kick off the North American leg of her Celebration tour next month with stops in Brooklyn, D.C., Toronto, and more. What do you think of Madonna's latest photo dump? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

