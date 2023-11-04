“Rap Sh!t” Aftershow Podcast “Chat Sh!t” Returns With Jessie Woo & Zach Campbell

As anticipation builds for the premiere of the second season of Rap Sh!t, the Max show's accompanying podcast also returns. For those of you who have been tuned in to the hit Hip Hop series, Chat Sh!t is the aftershow podcast. It's back with hosts Jessie Woo and Zach Campbell discussing their favorite moments, the characters and their dramas, as well as Shawna and Mia's continued rise to fame.

Rap Sh!t comes from the desks of Insecure sensation Issa Rae, whose Hoorae Media and Raedio companies have cranked out success after success. This comedy follows Mia (KaMillion) and Shawna (Aida Osman), estranged friends who reunite and attempt to navigate climbing the ranks in the industry. Although Shawna suffered a setback with a previous failed record deal, she still has stars in her eyes with dreams of topping the charts.

Meanwhile, Shawna is dominating on social media with many followers that could help push them toward their big break. This pairing is the perfect match, but in Season 2, they must confront the ills of the industry and personal relationships gone sour. The second go-round for Rap Sh!t promises to be as explosive as the first, and Chat Sh!t with Jessie Woo and Zach Campbell looks to be exactly what every fan needs to recap each episode.

The Ladies Who Inspired Rap Sh!t

If the synopsis to Rap Sh!t sounds familiar, it's because fans believe a certain Miami duo was behind the characters. City Girls stars JT and Yung Miami are executive producers of Rap Sh!t, and while their story may have inspired the characters, the series showrunner, Syreeta Singleton, explained how a culture of femcees influenced the overall concept.

“When it came to creating Shawna and Mia we pulled from so many stories," Syreeta Singleton previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "We pulled from our personal lives, and a lot of other women in rap as well – Tierra Whack, Noname, Rapsody, Azealia Banks. We were looking at everyone’s story to try to infuse their journeys with some real authenticity.”

Get To Know Your Chat Sh!t Hosts

While both Jessie Woo and Zach Campbell are no strangers to the industry, there are still those who may be unfamiliar with their careers. Jessie has been busy in the industry since 2017, when she burst onto social media with comedic content. It soon developed into a significant following, which turned into her hosting parties and her talk show. These days, Jessie also serves as a co-host for Dish Nation on FOX, regularly appears on Wild N Out, and is featured on ALL BLK's A La Carte series.

Meanwhile, Zach has also steadily added to his résumé as the years progressed. His work as a pop culture and music commentator has spanned several major platforms and brands. These include Netflix, MTV, Tinder, and Beyoncé's recently concluded Renaissance World Tour.

“With the much-anticipated return of Rap Sh!t for its second season, Chat Sh!t and its incredible hosts Jessie and Zach will once again give fans an in-depth breakdown of the episode every week for a full 360 experience – and this time with video!” says Dzifa Yador, Senior Director of Raedio’s Podcast Department. “Chat Sh!t also highlights Raedio's ability to seamlessly feature artists as cameos in the show and curate the music that helps to bring the show to life.”

Make sure to tune in to the first two episodes of Chat Sh!t on Thursday, November 9th at 6:00 a.m. EST, available on major podcast streaming platforms.

