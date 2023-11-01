Janet Jackson And Her Ex-Managers Will Settle Lawsuit With Private Mediation

Earlier this year, the news broke that Janet Jackson was being sued over a debt to a management firm. The lawsuit identified a $240k debt that they claim Jackson owes and was eventually served to her in August. Her lawyers quickly hit back with a pretty definitive statement. "If the case was assigned for collections and they are suing as the assignee, they will be in for a big surprise as the claim is past the statute of limitations and was resolved years ago before the firm was bought out," the statement read.

Now, there's been a new development in the matter. According to Radar Online, both parties informed the courts last week that they had come to an agreement to handle the matter privately. The lawsuit will be settled via a "private mediation." Many details of the matter were not made public. But it's expected to be settled before the originally scheduled status hearing date of May 22, 2024. "The Stipulation Parties will enter into this stipulation to avoid unnecessary motion practice and attorneys' fees and to further judicial economy and preserve Court resources," the notice to the court reads. Check out even more info on the legal proceedings below.

Janet Jackson Lawsuit Headed To Private Mediation

The new development comes just a few days after Jackson made a splash for her performance at ONE Musicfest. She teamed up with J. Cole on stage and the duo delivered their 2015 collaboration "No Sleeep." It was part of a headlining set that came alongside other superstar performers on the bill like Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and Killer Mike.

That isn't the only notable time this year Janet Jackson was joined by a rapper on stage. Back in May she teamed up with Busta Rhymes to deliver fans a version of their 1998 hit "What's It Gonna Be?." Subsequently, videos of the moment circulated online for days after. Shockingly, it was the first time the pair had ever performed the song together live. What do you think of Janet Jackson's $200k lawsuit being diverted to private mediation? Let us know in the comment section below.

