Janet Jackson And Her Ex-Managers Will Settle Lawsuit With Private Mediation

Details are scarce but the matter will now be settled entirely in private.

BYLavender Alexandria
Janet Jackson And Her Ex-Managers Will Settle Lawsuit With Private Mediation

Earlier this year, the news broke that Janet Jackson was being sued over a debt to a management firm. The lawsuit identified a $240k debt that they claim Jackson owes and was eventually served to her in August. Her lawyers quickly hit back with a pretty definitive statement. "If the case was assigned for collections and they are suing as the assignee, they will be in for a big surprise as the claim is past the statute of limitations and was resolved years ago before the firm was bought out," the statement read.

Now, there's been a new development in the matter. According to Radar Online, both parties informed the courts last week that they had come to an agreement to handle the matter privately. The lawsuit will be settled via a "private mediation." Many details of the matter were not made public. But it's expected to be settled before the originally scheduled status hearing date of May 22, 2024. "The Stipulation Parties will enter into this stipulation to avoid unnecessary motion practice and attorneys' fees and to further judicial economy and preserve Court resources," the notice to the court reads. Check out even more info on the legal proceedings below.

Read More: Janet Jackson Net Worth 2023: What Is The Music Legend Worth?

Janet Jackson Lawsuit Headed To Private Mediation

The new development comes just a few days after Jackson made a splash for her performance at ONE Musicfest. She teamed up with J. Cole on stage and the duo delivered their 2015 collaboration "No Sleeep." It was part of a headlining set that came alongside other superstar performers on the bill like Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, and Killer Mike.

That isn't the only notable time this year Janet Jackson was joined by a rapper on stage. Back in May she teamed up with Busta Rhymes to deliver fans a version of their 1998 hit "What's It Gonna Be?." Subsequently, videos of the moment circulated online for days after. Shockingly, it was the first time the pair had ever performed the song together live. What do you think of Janet Jackson's $200k lawsuit being diverted to private mediation? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Halle Bailey & DDG Win Halloween With Tupac & Janet Jackson “Poetic Justice” Tribute

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.