Noname And J. Cole Squashed Their Beef Earlier This Year, “Sundial” Rapper Claims

Noname has revealed that she and J. Cole have squashed the beef that flared up between them several years ago. “I wouldn’t say he was necessarily wrong. I think we both could have went about it in a better way. We both could have done better. I’m like, ‘Bro, I’m only on Twitter, I’m not even talking about you. It’s tweets, I thought you wasn’t on Twitter.' I had a block party this past summer and I was hitting him to see if he could pull up on some special guest shit, and he was really about it,” she said. “He wasn’t able to because he’s a father with children, but he was down to donate.We have prison chapters for our book club, so he was like, ‘I’m definitely down to support.’ He’s really sweet. We do not have beef, we love Cole over here," Noname told Complex this week.

The beef between the two artists originated in 2020, when people interpreted a line in Cole's "Snow On Da Bluff" as a shot at Noname. Noname then responded with some Cole diss bars on "Song 33". Noname did try to walk it back, saying “I tried to use it as a moment to draw attention back to the issues i care about but i didn’t have to respond. My ego got the best of me. i apologize for any further distraction this caused" on social media. However, fans have assumed that there has been animosity between the pair ever since.

However, Noname isn't the only person that Cole is clearing the air with. Cole used his feature on Drake's For All The Dogs to address the rumors that he has beef with NBA YoungBoy. "N-ggas so thirsty to put me in beef/ Dissectin’ my words and start lookin’ too deep/ I look at the tweets and start suckin’ my teeth/ I’m lettin’ it rock ’cause I love the mystique/I still wanna get me a song with YB/ Can’t trust everything that you saw on IG/ Just know if I diss you, I made sure you know that I hit you like I’m on your caller ID," Cole raps on "First Person Shooter".

The clarification comes after YoungBoy took a shot at Cole on "Fuck The Industry Pt. 2" back in May. One of the bars in the track suggested that Cole had ghosted YB after initially agreeing to a feature. Rumors of a collab between the two musicians date back as far as 2021, when Akademiks initially reported that the two were planning to hit the studio together.

