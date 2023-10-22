Sampha & Chris Brown Perfect Their Craft On Our “R&B Season” Playlist Update

Kevin Abstract, Naomi Sharon, and BADBADNOTGOOD also shine here; what was your favorite release this week from “R&B Season”?

We're almost at the end of October- and 2023, for that matter- but that doesn't mean that R&B Season is slowing down in the slightest. Moreover, our newest playlist update rounds up the new release heavy hitters this week, which contains a highly anticipated album. Fans waited for Sampha's new album Lahai for over six years, and the resulting project could not have been more worth the wait. Specifically, we decided to pick out one of many gorgeous and impressively crafted cuts on this LP: the song "Suspended." Even though it's been so long, the English creative's tender and immersive songwriting and production remain as fresh and exciting as ever.

In addition, we also have a hot new track from Chris Brown, Davido, and Lojay for our R&B Season update. "Sensational" is an Afrobeats and dancehall-inspired cut, whose genres should hint at its breezy instrumentation and slippery melodies. Going towards a completely different vibe, Mustafa's new soft and melancholy acoustic guitar ballad "Name of God" will sink you into a reflective state. There's a similar emotion, albeit with more indie-rock-inspired production, on Kevin Abstract's new single "What Should I Do?"

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Furthermore, this R&B Season keeps up the guitar-led and groovy vibes with the excellent track "Sleeper" from the always impressive BADBADNOTGOOD and Charlotte Day Wilson. Their past collaborations have all been gentle and soulful, and this latest offering is no exception. Also, we have a new album, Obsidian, from Naomi Sharon, whose Afrobeats leanings on "Time And Trust" make for a very compelling chill-out session. If you're looking for more classic R&B vibes, though, look no further than "LIE LIE LIE!" from SadBoi and Aliyah's Interlude.

Rounding out this playlist update is RealestK's new EP Real World and the synth-heavy "Mr. Lonely." Another solid EP this week came from Arin Ray, and Phases III is spearheaded quality-wise by the woozy "Moonlight." Finally, Shay Lia released her new album FACETS, a diverse and powerful body of work whose cut "HIGH" ties a nice, relaxed bow on this week's new releases. Let us know what we missed in the comments down below and what your favorite release this week was. Check out our R&B Season playlist update above and stay up to date on HNHH for more great drops around the clock.

