Consequence Explains How He Secured A YNW Melly Feature

YNW Melly has had quite a bit to worry about that doesn't have anything to do with music. He's been in police custody since 2019 and is currently awaiting his second trial for a double murder that took place in 2018. Clearly, he had quite a bit in the vault at the time of his arrest because three albums of material have been released. The most recent Just A Matter Of Slime dropped in 2021 and many fans assumed it exhausted the final things he recorded prior to his legal troubles.

As it turns out he has at least one more featured verse to be released. Consequence recently stopped by XXL to share some details on his upcoming new album. While playing some songs from the project he revealed that YNW Melly appeared on a track from the project called "Overdose." He explained that he was in Florida for a recording session that included Timbaland, Chief Keef, and others. One of the others was a younger rapper who offended him by asking who he was. "I go in the other room, I start f**king with 'Overdose' and Melly had just come back... He literally was just like, 'Yo, I got you OG yeah,' wrote the s**t." Check out the full article below.

Consequence Has A YNW Melly Feature On His Album

YNW Melly's second trial for double murder was due to start earlier this month, but was delayed. He's facing a second trial because the first ended in a mistrial after the jury couldn't come to a conclusive verdict. The news for Melly has been mixed recently as he was hit with an extra charge of witness tampering earlier this month.

Back in August Consequence released a remix of his Kanye West-produced banger "Blood Stain." The sequel "BLOOD STAIN 2" featured a new guest verse from Rick Ross. What do you think of Consequence's story about securing a YNW Melly feature before his arrest? Let us know in the comment section below.

