Spotify Shares Top 50 Streaming Rap Artists On The Platform

Spotify has been intriguing rap fans a lot recently with information and lists they've shared. First, they showed fans which rap songs and albums had generated the most streams on the platform. Now they've revealed the top 50 rap artists on the platform in terms of total streams. A lot of names that appeared on their other rap lists unsurprisingly appear here. Fresh off the release of his new album For All The Dogs, Drake unsurprisingly occupies the top spot. His tactic of releasing long albums has benefitted him both on the platform and on Billboard charts as he generates a massive amount of streams.

Elsewhere in the top 10 are plenty of rappers you'd expect. Veterans like Kanye West and Eminem land in the top 5. Hitmakers Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Future, J. Cole, and Nicki Minaj round out the back half of the top 10. The two youngest artists in the top of the list are both posthumous appearances. Juice Wrld and XXXTENTACION both land in the top 5 of the list. Elsewhere posthumous rappers like Pop Smoke, Mac Miller, and even Tupac crack the list. Check out the full ranking below.

Spotify Crowns Drake The Top Rapper On The Platform

Drake topping the list is no surprise as he's often setting the benchmark for rapper success on Spotify. Following the release of his new album he became the first rapper to reach 80 million monthly listeners on the platform. That placed him as the third most popular artist in the entire world behind only Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

On Spotify's most-streamed rap songs list many similar artists showed up. It was Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" in particular that stole the show though. The track represents the most streamed female rap song in Spotify history. What do you think of Spotify's list of the top 50 most streamed rappers on the platform? Let us know in the comment section below.

