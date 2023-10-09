Maya Jama & Stormzy Are IG Official: Rapper Picks “Love Island” Host Up At The Airport In Adorable Video

If you haven't had any luck securing a solid prospect for cuffing season just yet, Stormzy and Maya Jama are here with a reminder that texting your ex may just be worth it. Since they parted ways, both the rapper and entertainer have done tremendous work on their mental health. This is allowing them to reconcile in a way that's seemingly brought them closer than ever before. The duo has been keeping their love under wraps since they were on vacation in Greece back in the summer. As AllHipHop reports, they're now Instagram official.

When leaving the airport, its not uncommon for celebrities to have luxury rides waiting to pick them up. Rather than a fancy black limo when returning from her latest trip, Jama had Stormzy and his handmade signs waiting for her in his yellow ride. The moment was so sweet that she couldn't help but document it for fans of the couple to see, hopefully encouraging others to express affection for their partners in similar adorable ways.

Stormzy Loves Him Some Maya Jama

"You are so cute," the model laughs from behind the camera while walking closer to the "Vossi Bop" hitmaker. In one hand, Stormzy holds a stunning campaign shot of Jama rocking a bold red dress. "Maya Jama's #1 Fan," the sign in his other hand reads. Sources have said that the UK native sees his current partner as "the one." Because of this, it's not shocking to see him going above and beyond to prove his love for her and lock things in once and for all.

Based on last month's reports that Stormzy is hoping to step into fatherhood soon, it's obvious that he's grown and matured a lot since his first romance with Maya Jama. Read what steps the pair is allegedly taking to prepare for a more serious relationship, and perhaps even parenthood, at the link below. For more hip-hop/pop culture news updates, check back in with HNHH later.

