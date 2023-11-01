Maya Jama Laughs Off Stormzy Fight Rumors And Shows Off Halloween Fit

Maya’s Halloween look definitely took some attention off of her and Stormzy.

It's been an eventful few days for Love Island host Maya Jama and her superstar boyfriend Stormzy. The pair are reportedly in Los Angeles for work commitments together which is where The Daily Mail reported that they had a fight in an alleyway. The story included details of the reported confrontation and came with pictures. The photos depict Stormzy seemingly raising his voice and waving his hands around while Maya looks unimpressed.

Maya didn't let the rumors swirl around for long before posting a response that implied everyone was taking things a bit too seriously. On her Instagram story, she shared one pic of her looking particularly frustrated accompanied by the caption "also" with a series of crying laughing emojis. She also shared a screenshot of a DM exchange that further made light of her hilarious-looking attitude in the picture. But that wasn't the only way she deflected attention away from the argument. Check out what else she posted below.

Maya Jama Goes Full "X-Men" With Halloween Costume

After time apart, Stormzy and Maya Jama began rekindling their relationship back in August. That started with a vacation to Greece they took together where fans couldn't help but start speculating on their status. They went Instagram official last month when Maya shared a video of Stormzy picking her up from the airport to social media. The couple's rekindling has once again cast them into the public light whenever they're seen together.

For his part, Stormzy has stayed busy this year releasing new music. His most notable new single was a collaboration with RAYE called "The Weekend." The song dropped back in July and has already racked up more than 21 million streams on Spotify. It's the 4th new single he's released this year and the biggest in terms of streaming numbers. It sits just a few million ahead of his Fredo collaboration "Toxic Trait." What do you think of Maya Jama's Storm Halloween costume? Let us know in the comment section below.

