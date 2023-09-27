Drake Bets A Free Feature On A Basketball Game

Drake is one of the most dominant commercial artists of all time and he recently proved he's still at his peak. He just teamed up with SZA for the very first time and the pair's song "Slime You Out" found immediate success. It became just the second rap for of the year to reach the top of the Hot 100 when it debuted at the very top spot on the chart. The song has also racked up nearly 40 million streams on Spotify in the weeks since it was released. The track helped Drake extend his career-long streak of number-one hits to 12, more than any other rapper.

All of that works as proof that a Drake feature could be a life-changing opportunity. The rapper likely earns quite a bit when he appears on a song as a result. But he recently used the stakes of a free feature in a bet. While competing with a fan in an arcade basketball game, he decides to bet big on his ability to score by offering a free feature if he loses. As you can see in the clip below, he backs up his words hitting nearly every single shot he attempts. It seems at this point like the feature he bet isn't coming anytime soon. Check out the entire post of the video below.

Drake Backs Up His Wager

Fans in the comments cracked plenty of jokes about the clip. "He ain’t miss once 🤣🤣🤣🤣 he defo didn’t vibe with bro" reads one of the top comments on the post. "he has a whole a*s basketball court in his crib bruh what u expect," another agrees.

Drake's "It's All A Blur" tour recently made a memorable stop in Atlanta. He shouted out the city's hip-hop legacy and paid specific tribute to Migos member Takeoff who was tragically murdered last year. What do you think of Drake betting a free feature on an arcade basketball game? Let us know in the comment section below.

