Kanye West’s “Jesus Is King 2” With Dr. Dre Leaks Online

Kanye West leaks are an abundant but still sought-after commodity on the Internet, even to this day despite his public controversies. Usually, they are attached to specific eras or albums, but in this case, it seems like a whole project made its way online. Moreover, sites like Twitter and Reddit went wild with unofficially released versions of one of his many scrapped projects, Jesus Is King 2, with Dr. Dre at the helm of production duties. According to these versions and reports on them, the tracklist featured Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, Eminem, and many more huge names.

Before you get excited, you won't find the leaks themselves here, mainly because they are disappearing quite rapidly online. This full-length resurfaced about four years after the peak of its hype following Jesus Is King's release in 2019, and teases about its sequel followed quickly afterwards. Of course, we will probably never know if Kanye West and Dr. Dre really finished these versions of JIK songs, or how much of it was scrapped together by fans with multiple audio files. Regardless, it's exciting to scour for them and dive if you're a fan of the Chicago creative's work.

Kanye West At The Jesus Is King Album & Film Experience In 2019

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)

Furthermore, it's also a bit of a fitting time to hear these versions, since the "Eazy" MC apparently has a new album on the way. Sure, we've heard that headline in the past, but never has it come during a more contentious time in Kanye West's life. Whether it's his antisemitic comments or his often polarizing antics with wife Bianca Censori, it's understandable that many folks don't want anything to do with new Ye material. This teased project might be the renaissance the 46-year-old needs to get back on track in the public eye, but it's hard to forget the context behind it.

On that note, you can find new versions of tracks like "Hands On," "Use This Gospel," and more online. They don't represent his current day anymore, but it's always somewhat compelling to see what could've been. In any case, it's a short blast from the past for die-hards who are hungry for more, but can't stomach where he ended up. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West and Dr. Dre, log back into HNHH.

