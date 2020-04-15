jesus is king 2
- MusicKanye West's "Jesus Is King 2" With Dr. Dre Leaks OnlineApparently, another version of the Chicago rapper's 2019 album had Dre on production and featured Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, and more.ByGabriel Bras Nevares18.0K Views
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Explains How Dr. Dre-Produced "Use This Gospel" Remix Landed On "GOD DID""You know Ye don’t love no idea, he said he loves the idea," Khaled told Zane Lowe of the big moment.ByHayley Hynes5.7K Views
- MusicKanye West May Be Dropping New Music SoonFollowing the release of recent single "Nah Nah Nah," Kanye West is rumored to be dropping off another new song tomorrow. ByMitch Findlay3.8K Views
- MusicKanye West's Manager Praises New Album: "Some Of The Greatest Music He’s Made"Kanye West's manager Abou "Bu" Thiam teases that the rapper's upcoming album is some of his best work to date. ByMitch Findlay6.7K Views
- MusicSnoop Dogg Secretly Films Kanye West & Dr. Dre Working On "Jesus Is King" SequelA video secretly filmed by Snoop Dogg recently surfaced of Kanye West and Dr. Dre most likely working on the "Jesus Is King" sequel.ByLynn S.21.2K Views
- MusicKanye West Likens Himself To Kobe BryantKanye West is once again sparking discussion following a passionate parallel between himself and the late legend Kobe Bryant. ByMitch Findlay2.1K Views