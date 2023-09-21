Jackie Bonds & Jon Demas’ Of “Love Is Blind”: Relationship Timeline

Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas were one of the couples who found love on Netflix's hit show Love Is Blind, but their romance was far from smooth sailing. The pair had a rocky start in the pods, where Jackie also fell for another contestant Marshall Glaze, and ended up saying yes to his proposal. But after realizing she had made a mistake, Jackie dumped Marshall and got back with Josh, who never gave up on her.

The couple seemed happy and in love for over a year, but they recently announced their shocking split on social media. Jackie revealed that she broke up with Josh after talking to his ex-girlfriend from the show, Monica Rodriguez. Apparently, Josh had some unresolved issues with Monica, and Jackie felt betrayed by his lies. So, what really went down between Jackie and Josh? Here’s a timeline of their relationship, from the pods to the breakup.

April 2022: The Love Triangle

Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas hit it off in the pods, which were filmed in 2022 but aired in 2023. They had a lot in common and shared a strong chemistry. But, Jackie also connected with Marshall, who swept her off her feet with his charm and confidence. Jackie was torn between Josh and Marshall, but she ultimately chose the latter and accepted his ring. However, their relationship soon turned sour, as Jackie realized she didn’t have much in common with Marshall. She also missed Josh and wondered if she made the wrong decision.

Fortunately for Jackie, Josh hadn't given up on her, even after she got engaged to Marshall. He met up with Jackie at a coffee shop and poured his heart out to her, bringing roses and professing his love. Their date was shown on the show in April 2023, but Jackie later clarified in an Instagram post that it happened after she broke up with Marshall. After their emotional reunion, Jackie and Josh officially got back together in April 2022. They moved in together and started planning their future.

April 2023: Jackie Bonds & Jon Demas' Social Media Love

Love is Blind. (L to R) Jackelina Bonds, Josh Demas in episode 416 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas were still going strong, and they weren't afraid to show it. The couple had been flooding their social media with lovey-dovey posts. Jackie gushed about Josh in her since-deleted posts on Instagram, calling him her rock and saying he was the one for her. She also confirmed to Us Weekly that they were still together and happy. Bonds posted a pic of them snuggling on the couch with the caption, “My person. My everything. My Josh. I love you more than words can say.” Later, she also shared a video of them vibing and singing along to their favorite song, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley.

Jackie also referred to Josh as her best friend and soulmate in a heartfelt birthday post on Instagram. She also thanked him for making her laugh every day. Bonds surprised him with a cake, and a card that read, “You are the best thing that ever happened to me. I can’t wait to spend many more birthdays with you.” She also gifted him a personalized necklace with their initials engraved on it. Josh responded to her post with a heart emoji and commented, “Thank you, baby. You are the best gift I ever received. I love you more than anything.”

September 2023: Breakup Bombshell

Jackie shocked fans when she announced on a TikTok live that she and Josh had broken up. She said she had a conversation with Josh’s ex-girlfriend Monica and found out some things that made her question their relationship. Jackie said she tried to work things out with Josh, but he didn’t seem interested. So, she decided to end things and move on with her life.

Their breakup drama was also exposed during the Love Is Blind: After The Altar special, which aired earlier that month. Fans learned that Josh had actually proposed to Monica in the pods, but they broke up shortly after. Jackie confronted Josh about his past with Monica, but he denied having any feelings for her.

Jackie and Josh’s relationship was a roller coaster ride from the start, but it seems like they have finally reached the end of the line. Fans are heartbroken by their split but also curious about what really happened between them and Monica. Will they ever reveal the truth, or will they keep their secrets to themselves?

