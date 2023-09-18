Lil Uzi Vert Sends Cryptic Message To Their Hometown Haters

Lil Uzi Vert hopped on social media recently to send a message to haters from their hometown. In a new clip taken from their Instagram Story, Uzi warns those who have issue with them, claiming that they're "not on that friendly sh*t" anymore. "You broke a** n***as back home better stop playing before I give you a million you can't spend," they captioned the clip.

"I don't f*ck with none of you n***as, it is what it is." Clearly, Uzi's feeling some type of way. It's unclear exactly what prompted them to send the cryptic message, but it's safe to say that they're fed up. They finished up the post with a selfie, adding "they wish they was me."

Lil Uzi Vert Says Their Haters Wish They Were Them

It's clear that Uzi's not messing around anymore when it comes to drama back home in Philly. Luckily, they appear to be pretty confident that they've come out on top. They are still hot off the success of their last LP, Pink Tape, with another eagerly-anticipated project on the way. Fans have been geared up for Barter 16 for some time now, as Uzi started teasing it pretty much right after dropping Pink Tape. Now, however, the rapper really seems hopeful that it'll arrive soon.

Earlier this month, Uzi was approached by some reporters while they were in their car, who asked them about the mixtape's release date. At the time, they claimed that they were trying to get it out "by the end of next week." London On Da Track also announced on Twitter that the project has been turned in. Apparently, leaks are largely responsible for all the delays. What do you think of Lil Uzi Vert's recent Instagram Story? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lil Uzi Vert.

