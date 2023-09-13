Video Emerges Of Nicki Minaj Heated Backstage At VMAs

Last night the Video Music Awards took place and Nicki Minaj served as the host. She actually doubled as MC for the night and also a performer, taking part in the show's 50th-anniversary tribute to hip-hop. She was a fitting choice after serving as one of three MCs for the night last year while also giving a major performance. Nicki was last year's winner of the night's biggest honor, the Video Vanguard award. This year that award went to Shakira and she also brought an absolutely massive performance to the stage.

While all seemed mostly well during the show on camera, a new clip from backstage tells a different story. "not Nicki Minaj almost throwing hands before her VMA performance," the caption of a newly shared video reads. Though the clip is short, you can pretty clearly see that Minaj is bothered by something and appears to be close to getting physical with somebody backstage. All night there seemed to be videos popping up from backstage of artists letting their anger out. Lil Wayne had his security prevent MTV cameras from filming him holding hands with a mystery woman. Even Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake seemed to get into it in a viral clip, though they ultimately shut down any beef rumors in a TikTok.

Nicki Minaj Almost Throws Hands At VMAs

During her performance last night, Nicki treated fans to a tease of her upcoming album Pink Friday 2. The project is slated to release later this year and was led off by a heartfelt new single earlier this month. "Last Time I Saw You" had already connected with fans racking up 13 million streams and debuting at number 23 on the Hot 100.

Last week, Nicki shared a funny video to social media gearing up to host the show. In the clip, she's seen smoking in bed and advocating for how much it helps her find clarity. What do you think of Nicki Minaj appearing to look mad backstage at the VMAs last night? Let us know in the comment section below.

