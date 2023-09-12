The Genesis Of Funky Dineva: From Obscurity To Celebrity Blogger

Gossip and celebrity blogger Funky Dineva has earned a hoard of both fans and critics. However, his antics and opinions constantly have him building up the latter. With a string of notable controversies, his comments never fail to earn some backlash. Always shuffling in and out of media attention, the infamous internet personality tries not to stay quiet for too long.

Recently, he had to claw his way out of obscurity. The internet personality grabbed the attention of the public for airing his thoughts on Chloe Bailey’s artistry and appearance. He was heavily criticized for tagging the singer “lame” and “inauthentic.” Subsequently, following the backlash, he issued an apology, but after that, maintained his stance on his opinion of her artistry. Although he went viral once again for his comments about Chloe Bailey, Funky Dineva is not new to the scene. As a matter of fact, he has been around for quite a while.

Background And Rise To Fame

Born Quentin Latham on August 20, 1983, Funky Dineva grew up in the South Florida area, and later moved to Atlanta, Georgia. He gained fame through his YouTube channel and vlog, where he offered humorous and often candid commentary on reality TV shows, celebrities, and pop culture. Specifically, Latham’s YouTube series My Hair Is Layed Like brought him significant attention in the early 2010s. It helped push him forward as a notable internet personality, and viewers also started to take an interest in him and his craft. As a vlogger, his content is mostly reaction videos on fashion, music, and reality TV shows. His unique and sassy style of commentary significantly set him apart and helped him garner a substantial following.

Funky Dineva And Reality TV

Funky Dineva eventually became known for his witty and unfiltered critiques of reality TV shows. He particularly covered: the Real Housewives franchise, as well as Love & Hip Hop, and RuPaul’s Drag Race. His colorful language and humorous insight resonated with viewers so much, making him YouTube royalty. Furthermore, his rising popularity brought him the desired audience, and soon after, he appeared on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. He had risen from YouTuber to renowned pop culture commentator, due largely to his persona, which people seemed to love.

Funky Dineva And His Cultural Influence

As an openly gay internet personality, Funky Dineva has also used his platform to advocate for LGBT rights. He especially brought attention to some of the issues faced by the community. Overall, Dineva’s impact extended past his pop culture commentary. His unique persona has also made him a significant figure in the online entertainment space.

Controversies

Funky Dineva’s brazen and no-holds-barred commentary has occasionally led to controversy throughout his career. Although he has remained mostly unapologetic about his opinions, he often finds himself in some sort of contentious discourse. Notable among his controversial moments is when he called Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, “ugly” in 2018. He was rightfully and severely chastised for his disparaging comment on the then-six-year-old. Nonetheless, he came forward to issue an apology for his comments, which many did not buy.

Following his comments about Chloe Bailey, Funky Dineva is once again in hot water. Furthermore, many are starting to take action. A petition to have him fired from FOX SOUL for his constant disrespect of Black women and girls. He currently co-hosts the talk show Tea-G-I-F alongside Claudia Jordan and Al Reynolds. So far, over 3,000 signatures have been procured.

