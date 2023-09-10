M Huncho Unleashes 19-Track Album “My Neighbours Don’t Know.”

M Huncho is a melodic expert in the UK rap scene and he is back to show why he is once again. His innate ability to command melodies and undeniable rhythms makes him an intriguing name to keep your eye on. Especially, in a scene where drill is so prevalent across the pond, it helps Huncho stand out in a sea of copycats. It is a shame his audience has not grown as much or as quickly as others but his sound is very appealing.

The album is 19 songs surpassing just over the 50-minute mark. He also grabs some features for this effort as well. Here you will find artists, D-Block Europe, Nafe Smallz, Nines, Peezy, K-Trap, Steve Drive, and Slim. Besides his signature sounds there are also some R&B cuts too.

Read More: Tinashe Sets The Vibe Right On Our Latest “R&B Season” Playlist Update

Listen To My Neighbours Don't Know. From M Huncho

Huncho was born in Brent, North West London. He is still just 29 and will turn 30 on November 17. Another unique fact to know is that she shares some resemblance to a very legendary rapper. Like MF Doom, Huncho dons a black villain-like mask at nearly all times as a way to make listeners pay more attention to his music rather than himself, according to Genius.

What are your initial thoughts on M Huncho's brand new album, my neighbours don't know.? Is this the best project the artist has ever put out? Which songs are you playing back the most so far? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

my neighbours don't know. Tracklist:

where you been? g.a.b.o.s with D-Block Europe of course stop calling with Nafe Smallz tell me how you feel muse myb crazy titch misunderstood with Nines the game is the game with Peezy selfish>selfless one of one with K-Trap thought you was real look over your shoulder with Steve Drive any minute with Slim welcome to the jungle addicition property2 h2s - Bonus track

Read More: Rican Da Menace & Khaotic Get Heated On Live Before Physical Altercation: Watch

[Via]