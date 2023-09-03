Yung Bleu Fires Back After Commenter Makes Joke About His Alleged Cheating Scandal

Yung Bleu’s been making headlines lately for spending the day with a woman named Tenom, despite being married. Tenom took to social media to share her account of being flown out by the rapper, and his wife later saw her video. His wife, Tiemeria, has since called him out publicly for embarrassing her, and claims to be looking into a divorce.

He later responded to Tenom’s story, claiming that nothing happened between the two of them because of her personal hygiene. He alleged that she had a “lil smell that engulfed the plane,” which she denies. “[You] went back home in [an] Uber with hunger pains ‘cuz you was loud and hygiene wasn’t up to my standards,” he wrote in a now-deleted Tweet. “[You] was a link-up that turned to a sidekick that day ‘cuz I was being respectful and ain’t wanna send you back and hurt ya feelings.”

Yung Bleu Tells User He’s Flying Their “Auntie” Out Next

Tenom clapped back, claiming that he only said she had poor hygiene because “you can’t smell a receipt.” She took some shots at the rapper, telling him “Bleu, shut the f*ck up. You’re ugly as sh*t, you’re corny as f*ck, and you got caught the f*ck up.” He later responded, elaborating on his previous claims. “Her [clothes] had a smell that manifested through the whole plane. Idk if it was mildew or what.”

Regardless, he’s been subject to a lot of criticism in recent days for allegedly cheating, or at least attempting to cheat, on his wife. Many social media users have been clowning him online, and one recently commented on his Instagram photo. He posed in a ski mask, and a user asked “who [you] flying out this time?” The rapper responded sarcastically, simply telling them “yo auntie.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Yung Bleu.

