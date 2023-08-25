Kendall Jenner Parties With Friends On A Luxury Yacht

Kendall Jenner is having a whale of a time in Mexico partying with some friends on a yacht. She was joined by Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, and Justine Skye. The group were photographed cracking open some drinks and going for a swim on the luxurious-looking boat. The drinks in particular are notable because they’re sipping on Kendall’s own 818 Tequila. TMZ who shared the pictures, also notes that none of the group’s famous boyfriends like Justin Bieber or Bad Bunny were present.

Recently Kendall Jenner turned up with her boo Bad Bunny to a Drake concert in LA. The pair were joined by Tristan Thompson and Kim Kardashian, but they were also allowed to have some space of their own. Drake and Bad Bunny in particular made waves that night when Drake confirmed the Latin trap superstar would appear on his new album For All The Dogs. Many fans expected the project to drop overnight, but ultimately nothing was released. Lil Yachty of all people answered to fans online who were upset that the project wasn’t released.

Kendall Jenner And Famous Friends Have A Yacht Party

VERSAILLES, FRANCE – JUNE 26: Kendall Jenner walks the runway during “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus’ Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kendall swimming with her friends fittingly follows a picture she posted to her Instagram story. In the pic, she sports a serious case of bedhead and a barely-there bikini in a mirror selfie. None of it is that surprising considering this is far from the first time Kendall has been caught going for a swim by cameras.

Kendall Jenner was also recently named a brand new Stella girl. A post made earlier this week launched a new Stella McCartney fashion line with Kendall as its most notable influencer. The picture shared featured a near-nude Kendall lying on the back of a white horse. What do you think of Kendall Jenner partying with some famous friends on a yacht? Let us know in the comment section below.

