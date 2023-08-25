Kendall Jenner Shares A Scant Bikini Pic To Instagram Story

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to showing skin. Just earlier this week she was named the newest Stella girl by Stella McCartney. In a promotional image released as a part of the upcoming fashion line, Jenner posed nude. In a surprising twist though, she was nude while on the back of a beautiful white horse. Many fans criticized the campaign for perceived hypocrisies given Stella’s commitment to sustainability in past campaigns. They describe the campaign as “A celebration of the timeless healing relationships between humans and horses; mothers, sisters, and daughters; animals and nature.”

Now, Kendall Jenner is once again showing off her some serious skin, this time in a barely there bikini on her Instagram story. In the picture she covers her face up amid a serious case of bed head. According to Page Six, she also tagged Casa Gamero in the post, presumably because they made the bikini she’s wearing. Jenner is notoriously friendly with sisters Victoria and Sophia Vallarroel who own the brand.

Kendall Jenner Doesn’t Leave Much To The Imagination

so perfect pic.twitter.com/E3MbWpgfqN — kendall jenner photos (@ohkendallph) August 25, 2023

Kendal Jenner has been hitting up some concerts recently alongside her current boyfriend Bad Bunny. The pair recently turned up to a 50 Cent show, though 50 himself didn’t know they were there. After the show, he called out Live Nation for not informing him that the couple was in attendance for his concert. A few weeks later they were joined by Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson for a Drake concert in LA.

Despite the public appearance of Kim and Kendall, most of the news attention focused on Drake and Bad Bunny. That’s because during the show Drake confirmed that Bad Bunny was slated to appear on the rapper’s often teased new album For All The Dogs. The album was massively teased in the past week including an album cover announcement that led fans to believe it would be released last night. It ultimately didn’t drop yet which left fans online questioning what was up. What do you think of Kendall Jenner’s newest selfie? Let us know in the comment section below.

