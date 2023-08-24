Blueface’s Brother Claims Their Mother Taught Him How To Go Down On Women

Blueface’s family is well know for their antics, thanks in large part to him and his mother Karlissa Saffold. Still, even by those high, volatile, and always head-swiveling standards of antics, this might just be another level. Moreover, the rapper’s brother recently took to Instagram with a pretty negative and accusatory message to Saffold. Overall, it deals a lot in how she raised him and how he felt unsupported throughout his life. However, the bombshell part of this statement is when he claimed that his mother taught him how to perform oral sex on a woman- and your guess is as good as ours as to how.

“Talk about letting a my girl beat you,” Blueface’s brother began his message, posted on his IG Story. “You let two different husband out they hands on because of you. Went to prison cause you think being a mom is done by the world. You never taught me s**t [except] how to eat p***y one time which was weird af. I learned everything I ever [knew] on my own,” Karlissa’s son’s blasting continued.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Beefs With Jaidyn Alexis & Blueface’s Mom Ahead Of New “Cr*zy In Love” Episode

Blueface’s Brother’s Harsh Words For His Mother

“I forgot you exist most of my life. I had to catch the bus home from games, sit outside, catch a ride home with the janitor, getting good grades, and I’m two different sports teams. All [you] can say is you let me drive a car when I got my [license]. S**t you had three of them and it was only so you didn’t have to take nobody to school.” Then, on Blueface’s mom’s IG Story, she seemed to address these new allegations not by clapping back at them, but by simply expressing that her son made a mistake. “Lord please forgive him,” Karlissa Saffold wrote.

Meanwhile, this is odd news to receive considering that the last we heard from the California MC was that someone apparently stabbed him. It just goes to show how all over the place everyone involved in the family can be online, and how serious events get washed over by wild happenings. Here’s hoping that they can all come together sooner rather than later. For more news and the latest updates on Blueface and his family, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Blueface’s Mom Speaks Out After Rapper Offers To Show 6-Year-Old Son Stripper “Booty Cheeks”