Usher Reminds Us He’s The Internet’s “Boyfriend” On Our “R&B Season” Update

Our R&B Season playlist highlights no shortage of male vocalists who are known specifically for making the ladies swoon. Since he began his Las Vegas Residency, however, Usher is notably among the best at taking on his role as a heartthrob. Over the past few months, we’ve seen him serenading the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kimora Lee Simmons, Saweetie, and Keke Palmer. It was the latter’s trip to Sin City that finally landed the Southern singer the label of “domestic terrorist” as his flirtatious antics caused a rift between the True Jackson VP actress and her baby daddy, Darius Jackson. At this time, the status of Palmer’s relationship remains unknown. However, she did team up with Usher earlier this week for his “Boyfriend” music video, causing many to speculate that she’s single again.

Elsewhere on today’s update comes a collab from Ciara’s CiCi EP – “Forever” with Lil Baby. The short and sweet project came along with big news from the Atlanta-based entertainer – she and Russell Wilson are expecting their third child together. Snoh Aalegra continued her hot streak of singles with “Wait A Little Longer,” and 333 hitmaker Tinashe continues to impress us with her work as well. The latter shared “Needs,” following last month’s “Talk To Me Nice.”

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Lil Wayne doesn’t often appear on R&B Season, but we would be remiss not to put you on to his latest joint effort. The Young Money boss joined forces with Jon Batiste recently on “Uneasy,” a soulful song that’s got social media talking. To close out today’s female-forward round-up we suggest you stream Jamila Woods’ beautiful “Boomerang” when you have a moment during your Self Care Sunday activities.

Find all of this weekend’s new R&B Season-worthy arrivals exclusively on our Spotify playlist above. Are there any songs you think we might’ve missed? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our Fire Emoji playlist at the link below.

