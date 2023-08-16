Pusha T Admits His Solo Material Doesn’t Compare To Clipse: “I’ve Taken That L”

Pusha T says that his work as a solo artist doesn’t hold up to the material he was putting out with No Malice as a member of Clipse. Speaking about his career with GQ, he explained that No Malice brings a high level of introspection that he can’t “dial into.”

“Just to be all the way honest, ever since I went solo, I heard the cries from the fans of what they were missing from the Clipse in my solo albums,” Pusha said. “And I’ve tried to mimic and infuse, and tried to cater at some points, but it’s never enough. And I had to come to terms with that. He actually brings a level of introspection that’s like, man, I can’t dial into it and do it the way the people and the fans want to hear it. And I’ve taken that L.”

Pusha T At Way Out Fest

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN – AUGUST 11: Pusha T performs at day 2 of Way. Out Fest 2023 on August 11, 2023 in Gothenburg, Sweden. (Photo by Rune Hellestad – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

He continued: “I’m just saying it’s an L because I’ve tried, because I know the issue and know that I couldn’t honestly check that box off. The people have already sipped the Kool-Aid, right? They already know how it’s made. They already understand the amount of sugar that’s in it. It doesn’t taste the same when I make it, and they know that. So I couldn’t necessarily always check that box off and I was trying to, no lie.”

The comments come after Pusha recently revealed that he hopes he and No Malice are able to put out another Clipse album in the near future. The two premiered an unreleased song during Paris Fashion Week, earlier this year. Addressing his plans for the future with GQ, Pusha explained: “I’ve been working on a couple different projects at one time, in between touring, and he’s definitely been around and been there to be a part of it. So I think he has been finding the fun in it as well. I don’t be pressing it, but it is always fun to watch him have that fun again. It has been a problem with me finishing my verse and then him finishing after me and me feeling like, ‘Hey man, this is not fair. Something has to give.’ I guess I haven’t heard that level of intellect and common sense in rap in a minute. So it’s a breath of fresh air.” Be on the lookout for more updates on future releases from Pusha T on HotNewHipHop.

