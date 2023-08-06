Tyla Yaweh Unleashes New Album, “Heart Full Of Rage 2”

Tyla Yaweh has a lot of musical talents and styles, and there’s no better indicator of that than his new album, Heart Full of Rage 2. Moreover, the 16-track project boasts forays into indie rock, rage music, drum and bass, alternative, trap, and more, making it quite a dynamic listen from front to back. Of course, each listener will have their own specific niche of the rapper and singer’s styles that they latch onto. However, the album experience is actually a fun ride to go on regardless of whether you just like one or a couple of his sounds. It’s varied enough to keep your attention and throw you some left hooks, whereas there are some similar tracks next to each other that serve to compliment that phase of the project.

Furthermore, the Orlando MC and vocalist shows off a lot of catchy lyricism and melodic writing here. For example, there’s the unsurprisingly bright and breezy “SUMMER VIBES,” which benchmarks a more rock-oriented section of the tracklist. Others, like “City Of Dreams” with Chris Brown, take a more R&B-influenced and melody-heavy approach to the trap sound, and there’s a lot of chemistry on that song in particular. Tyla Yaweh also tapped Ty Dolla $ign, DeJ Loaf, Toosii, and Yung Bleu for charismatic and fitting features on their respective cuts.

Tyla Yaweh’s Heart Full of Rage 2: Stream

Meanwhile, with other recently released material that didn’t even make the album, the 28-year-old has a lot of greatness to share. What’s most impressive about it is that, despite the variety of songs here, it all still feels like a cohesive experience. Considering that, let us know what some of your favorite songs from this album are down in the comments. If you haven’t heard Heart Full of Rage 2 yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service and check out the tracklist below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tyla Yaweh, and for more great music each week.

Tracklist

1. Release Ya Spirits

2. Bad Luck

3. Up In Flames

4. SUMMER VIBES

5. Touchdown

6. Tommy Lee 2

7. Hips Don’t Lie (feat. Yung Bleu)

8. City Of Dreams (feat. Chris Brown)

9. Stuck (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

10. Lighters Up (feat. DeJ Loaf)

11. Will I See You Again

12. Wake Up

13. Rockstar Nights (feat. Toosii)

14. 1000x

15. Sea Sick

16. New York Ave

