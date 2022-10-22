Tyla Yaweh, whose real name is Tyler Jamal Brown, is a unique artist in a lane of his own. With hip-hop and rockstar personas, the 27-year-old has quickly become a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Yesterday (October 21), Tyla dropped his newest single, “Sex Symbol.” The two-minute record featured a futuristic yet ghostly beat. The artist rhymed about living a lifestyle that was out of the ordinary for many people.

He rapped, “This a custom issue/diamonds look like skittles/I hang with the hitters.”

The artist kept the same energy in the music video that he released for the single. Almost at 30,000 views, the visuals recreated the chaotic energy that was displayed in the record. Being surrounded by women and driving fast cars are the types of things that excite the Epic Records recording artist.

“Sex Symbol” comes ahead of his upcoming album RAGER BØY. The project will further solidify Tyla’s electric personality and successful attempt at stardom. According to the artist himself, RAGE is an acronym for Release All Good Energy.

Stream the record and watch the official music video below.

Quotable Lyrics

Different base

Fuckin’ on camera, feel like I’m Ray J

Hollywood house with a buzzer, feel like I’m sticky

Lately, I been on the run, feel like I’m just tickin’