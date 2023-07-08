Summer has only just begun, but already, our favourite artists are heating up hip-hop with their new singles and albums. Lil Uzi Vert has likely finally secured the genre’s first No. 1 project of the year, and we’re awaiting the latest from names like Drake and Travis Scott. Outside of the most popular chart-toppers, other creatives are putting out tunes that set the perfect “SUMMER VIBES,” such as Tyla Yaweh’s feel-good song that dropped on Friday (July 7).

The Florida native’s latest single will appear on his highly anticipated Heart Full of Rage 2 LP, a follow-up to his 2019 debut. As Broadway World reports, it’s due out via Epic Records on August 4, 2023, and fans can’t wait to hear what Yaweh has in store. “‘Heart Full of Rage 2’ ups the ante in every way, boasting an exciting array of collaborators and exploring all the different shades of RAGE (an acronym Yaweh lives by: Release All Good Energy),” the outlet explains of the upcoming album.

Tyla Yaweh is Bringing the “SUMMER VIBES”

“It dives further into the budding superstar’s influences., mixing his signature melodic cadence with rock and emo, pop, and hip hop sounds for an album that is uniquely Tyla Yaweh,” they added. “SUMMER VIBES” marks the 28-year-old’s first solo single since last December’s “MILE HIGH.” Over the past few months, we’ve heard him collaborate with HotBlock Jmoe and Almost Famous on “Role Play” and “Unsick,” respectively.

Check out the visual for Tyla Yaweh’s “SUMMER VIBES” single above, or add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Are you looking forward to his follow-up to 2019’s Heart Full of Rage? Let us know in the comments, and find another HNHH release recommendation from EARTHGANG at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I want the sunrise and the sunshine, want it pourin’

You got them sun lines in the right place, I want it

I wanna skate out but the Jeep won’t get started

I wanna stay out, catchin’ my high ’til mornin’

