Tyla Yaweh: Embracing A Genre-Blending Sound

In recent years, there has been a notable increase in the number of artists willing to experiment musically. One of the ways in which they have managed to successfully achieve this is by genre-blending. By fusing various different musical genres together, the 28-year-old Florida native, Tyla Yaweh, is one of such practitioners of the message. The rapper, singer, and songwriter has, over the years, honed his craft and tilled the soil of his other musical interests beyond rap. His passion and flair for music have enabled him to find a point of confluence for his diverse musical talents.

Background & Musical Ascent

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 14: Rapper Tyla Yaweh attends the NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Born Tyler Jamal Brown in 1995, Tyla Yaweh grew up with a passion for skateboarding, and was determined to become a professional skateboarder. His life, however, took an entirely different turn when he decided to pay more attention to his interest in music. Riding that wave, the immensely gifted artist has gone on to become a very successful rapper.

At a young age, Tyla began to support himself by working in a local Dunkin’ Donuts. By 14, the rapper’s mother forced him out of her house because she believed he was involved in illicit activities. Tyla then moved to Los Angeles in search of greener pastures and was discovered by Post Malone and his manager, Dre London soon after. The two signed him under their record label, London Entertainment, in alliance with Epic Records. In an interview with Icon, the rapper confessed that he not only decided to move to LA to pursue a music career, but because he was also homeless.

“I could’ve become a professional skater, but the lifestyle of the music was it. Wiz Khalifa was a big part of my life so watching his life and how he came up, and it showed me the blueprint. I was outside and homeless and didn’t have anywhere to go but I just figured out a way. I’m a hustler so [I was] going to figure out how to make money.”

The Rise Of Tyla Yaweh

Tyla released his debut single, “Drugs and Pain”, in late 2017, but the song didn’t reach Billboard charts. However, it shone a light on the budding star and laid the foundation for his run the following year. In 2018, the rapper released three tracks “Gemini”, “Wildlife”, and “Goals” ft. Preme. All three songs became big successes and amassed millions of streams across YouTube, Spotify, and SoundCloud.

In February 2019, Tyla released his debut album Heart Full Of Rage. The album peaked at the 85th spot in Australia. That same year, the rapper joined Post Malone on his Runaway Tour as the opening act alongside Swae Lee. While on tour, Tyla released another single with YG titled ”I Think I Luv Her”. He also released a remix of “High Right Now” featuring his idol, Wiz Khalifa.

In June 2020, the rapper dropped his most successful track, “Tommy Lee” featuring Post Malone. “Tommy Lee” was Tyla Yaweh’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #53. Two remixes were soon released: one featuring the legendary heavy metal musician Tommy Lee and the second featuring Saint Jhn. After a series of hits, Tyla Yaweh will release his sophomore album, Heart Full of Rage 2, on August 4.

Musical Style And Genre-Blending

Rapper Tyla Yaweh performs in concert during the ‘Runaway Tour’ at the Frank Erwin Center on March 10, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Tyla Yaweh’s music incorporates elements from different genres of music. His songs typically feature confident vocals delivering catchy melodies, accompanied by energetic beats. Tyla’s genre-blending approach allows him to create a unique and diverse sound that appeals to a wide audience. Pop, R&B, rock, and even the occasional disco-pop are heard all over his productions. In addition to this, he manages to wrap them all around his rap and Hip Hop base. His discography also makes it very obvious that the artist is open to collaborating with artists from various musical backgrounds. This undoubtedly affords him the opportunity to leave his comfort zone and blend with his collaborators.

The Future Of Tyla Yaweh

Tyla Yaweh promises to deliver beautiful sounds as he climbs up in the music world. He is determined to rise with his rockstar persona and dominate the scene. He has advised upcoming artists who view him as a role model to be committed, invest in themselves, and not let fear ruin their dreams. Talking about his plans for his future and where he sees himself in the coming years, the rapper stated: “I definitely want to be a mogul. I want to be a huge rockstar and a bigger leader to the world than I am now. Keep putting out good quality, amazing music.”

