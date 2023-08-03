Megan The Stallion Stuns In New A24 Movie Trailer

A24 is a film studio famous for bold ideas. They’ve notoriously let a number of auteurs indulge in some of the strangest films of the past decade. But they’ve also released their fair share of critical darlings. That includes two best picture winners in Moonlight and Everything Everywhere All At Once. They’ve also got a bit of history working with rappers. Two years ago they announced that they were working on a mysterious new project with Travis Scott. Many believe that project turned out to be Circus Maximus, the film Scott released with his new album UTOPIA. While the film did come with an A24 logo the studio has also reportedly put some distance between themselves and the project.

Now A24 has shared a trailer for another new film featuring one of the biggest stars in rap. D*cks: The Musical is the indie studio’s first musical outing and the official synopsis makes it sound pretty wild. “Two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat) also starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.” While the cast has all kinds of notable names many fans have honed in on Megan Thee Stallion. She absolutely steals the show in the film’s new trailer, which you can watch below.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Musical Moment

Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t released any new music since her sophomore album Traumazine dropped last year. The album featured Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Future, Dua Lipa, and more. Fans may not have to wait much longer for her to release new material though. Last month she shared some pics from the studio to her Instagram story. The post and accompanying caption left fans buzzing about when they can expect new music.

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion’s upcoming role in D*cks: The Musical? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Takes Fans Through A Week In Her Life

[Via]