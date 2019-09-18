The day has finally come that Tekashi 6ix9ine takes the stand. It's been nearly a year since the rapper was arrested and indicted on federal firearms and racketeering charges. Although his lawyer initially said that he wouldn't cooperate with the feds, that turned out to be false when court documents revealed that he'd testify against his co-defendants. As day 2 of the trial continues, and the rapper serves as the government's "star witness," hip-hop Twitter has shared their thoughts on the matter.

As the world continues to chatter about 6ix9ine testifying against Casanova and Trippie Redd, as well as the rest of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, everyone's been sharing their take on his situation. Ahead of the trial, Meek Mill used Tekashi 6ix9ine as an example of what not to become in life. Lil Durk was a bit more blatant on his take, simply tweeting, "Fuck 69 snitch K."

Boosie Badazz shared screenshots of the reporting on 6ix9ine's testimony and went wild with it, as you'd expect. "THIS WHAT THE RAT @6ix9ine 🐀 IS SAYIN IN COURT NOW 😉😉SMH SMH 😉 I think I’m go put him n my movie 🎥 getting fucked by some gangbangers‼️WHO WANNA PLAY THAT ROLE," he wrote. Meek slid in the comments and simply wrote, "Ya caption lol."

A few others had a more comedic take on the situation. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, of Desus & Mero fame, had a more humorous take on the situation. Desus said 6ix9ine's basically doing the DMX Challenge in court while Mero informed Twitter he'd be hopping off before 6ix9ine says he's a gang member also. It should be noted the two did a hilarious skit on Tekashi 6ix9ine's life post-snitching that you could check out below.

Vince Staples let off a spree of tweets clowning 6ix9ine before joking that some of the people that were included in the "GUMMO" visuals are sitting in a cell simply because they wanted to be in a music video.

Peep more reactions below.