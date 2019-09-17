Tekashi 6ix9ine's trial has officially begun. Today, the controversial rapper is taking the stand to testify against the men that are accused of kidnapping him last year. As we've known for nearly a full year, things are bound to get ugly and finally, updates are starting to roll in from the courthouse. Many of which are being provided by Matthew Russell Lee of the Inner City Press.

The rainbow-haired rapper was escorted into the courthouse just over an hour ago wearing prison blues when he was asked to answer some simple questions about his upbringing and his involvement in the case. One of the first things that the artist, real name Daniel Hernandez, says is that he began cooperating with federal authorities the day after the Nine Trey Bloods were taken down. He goes on to identify a few of the men in the room, including Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack, before claiming he was a member of the gang.

After a few moments pass by, music is presented and played in the court. "GUMMO" gets called into question, especially with all the guns being displayed in the music video. Then, possibly the most interesting development of the day took place. 6ix9ine threw Trippie Redd, his former rival, under the bus.

"Trippie Redd was part of Five Nine Brims," 6ix9ine reportedly told the judge. "It's a diss song, toward like somebody I don't get along with," explained the rapper about "GUMMO" and Trippie.

Finally, 6ix9ine discusses the gang initiation process and his lyrics, noting that he was never personally initiated into Nine Trey. "I just had to keep making hits and giving financial support to the gang. Equipping with guns. Like, so they could buy guns," he reportedly said.

The trial is still underway. We will update you with all the latest developments.