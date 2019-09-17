The madness has officially begun. Since he was arrested late last year, fans of the eccentric Tekashi 6ix9ine have been waiting until this week to find out exactly what will happen to their beloved "King of New York." The boisterous young star has one of the most interesting stories out of anybody in the rap game and while we all may dislike him now for violating the street code, he is still pulling in a ton of public interest. His trial has officially kicked off and each day this week, we should be receiving vital information in his case. Yesterday marked the first day and, though it was mostly uneventful, one statement made in court has been making the internet rounds.

You'll recall the rapper being kidnapped last year, getting his jewelry snatched away and nearly losing his life. According to his accused kidnapper's lawyer though, that story is false. "This was a hoax," said lawyer Devereaux Cannick in court yesterday. "It’s a Jussie Smollett, if you will." Cannick is representing Anthony Ellison.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Ellison's representative continued by noting that the robbery and kidnapping were staged to promote the rapper's then-upcoming music video with Nicki Minaj for "FEFE."

6ix9ine is expected to testify in court later today. Stay tuned for further updates as things are sure to get interesting.

