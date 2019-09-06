The troublesome threesome of Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj, and producer Murda Beatz had a big showing last year with their single "FEFE." The playful banger ended up getting a ton of airplay and it remains one of Minaj's most-popular features in the last couple of years. Given 6ix9ine's popularity in 2018, it's not entirely a surprise to hear that the song went multi-platinum. Many of his records were mainstays on the Billboard Hot 100 and, until he got locked up for racketeering, his status was at an all-time high. The former King of New York now finds himself at the center of a high-profile criminal trial, which begins next week, but he's getting some positive news as he waits to find out his fate.

Murda Beatz shared some great news on social media, telling everyone that his collaboration with Nicki and Tekashi has just been certified eight times platinum. That means that in a few weeks/months, the trio has the possibility of going diamond, which is immensely rare nowadays. "FEFE" remains one of the rainbow-haired rapper's most listened-to tracks and even though his reputation has gone down the drain, it is still a guilty pleasure for some.

Do you think 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz will earn themselves a historic diamond plaque? Maybe Tekashi can hang it up in his cell as a reminder of what he once was.