Now that Tekashi 6ix9ine's trial is right around the corner and he's set to testify any day now, the rapper is under an immense amount of pressure. It was revealed months ago that he would turncoat on his friends and associates in order to receive less time behind bars, but with the news came not only speculation but threats. People didn't know how the rapper would hold up in jail with the world being informed about his cooperation details, but TMZ shares that Tekashi has been kept safe because he's housed with other informants.

The publication states that Tekashi has been living in a secured area for a year with others who are in his predicament and whose lives may be in danger. TMZ also reports that those inmates are allowed to interact with one another, but they are kept away from anyone else. As far as Tekashi's testimony is concerned, it's lining up to be devastating for any and all of his associates or accomplices.

According to reports, Tekashi will reveal details about Nine Trey Blood members and the illegal activities they're involved in. His witness testimony allegedly fills in the gaps that prosecutors have missed in order to take down a number of individuals. We previously reported on rumors that the rapper's family members may not be present in the courtroom during his testimony for their own safety. We'll keep you updated when more news of his trial is announced.