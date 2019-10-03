Tekashi 6ix9ine's trial began last month and over the past few weeks, there've been even crazier developments than when the arrests first occurred. Names like Jim Jones and Cardi B were thrown around in court as Tekashi 6ix9ine took the stand in hopes to have his sentenced reduced. Today, the verdict for Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack has come in.

According to TMZ, the two have them have been found guilty of numerous counts. Ellison was found guilty of kidnapping in aid of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, and maiming and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering. Ellison was found not guilty of dangerous weapon charge. Because of that, the jury never reached a verdict on the firearms offense charge. Mack was also found guilty of racketeering conspiracy and narcotics.

Ellison issued a statement for the first time since the rapper took the stand in September. He claimed that federal officials in the case said that if he went along with their story in court, he would be released to go home. Clearly that wasn't the case. Ellison also claimed that 6ix9ine staged the entire scenario in a possible attempt to rectify his image following all of his controversial antics.

"He said it would even make some people feel bad for him, which was good after all the trolling he had done. It worked, even Shotti bought it," he said in a statement.