anthony "harv" ellison
- Crime6ix9ine's Kidnapper's Attempt For Early Release Shot DownThe judge determined Anthony "Harv" Ellison would be threat to society if he were released.ByAron A.2.2K Views
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Abductor Wants Sentencing Delay Due To MCC MayhemThe lawyers for Tekashi 6ix9ine's kidnapper Anthony "Harv" Ellison are requesting that his sentencing date be pushed back due to a prison lockdown and the threat of coronavirus currently at Metropolitan Correctional Center.ByKeenan Higgins3.1K Views
- Crime6ix9ine's Kidnapper Claims Trippie Redd Beef Is Fake & Asks For New TrialHarv says the beef between Trippie Redd and Tekashi69 was just a publicity stunt.ByAlex Zidel7.9K Views
- Crime6ix9ine Case: Verdict Revealed For Two Men Accused Of Rapper's KidnappingAnthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack have been found guilty on numerous counts.ByAron A.17.3K Views
- Crime6ix9ine's Alleged Kidnapper Breaks Silence Following Rapper's TestimonyAnthony "Harv" Ellison's representative shares a statement regarding the case. ByAron A.46.6K Views
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Case: Kidnapper's Lawyer Claims Rapper Staged IncidentTekashi 6ix9ine's co-defendants aren't going down without a fight. ByAron A.8.6K Views