For two days, disgraced rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has taken the stand in his kidnapping trial. Not long ago, the young artist was at the top of his game as one of the most sought after rappers in the industry, but after being arrested on federal charges including drug trafficking and racketeering, 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, turned state's witness.

The world has known that Hernandez would be testifying against his gang-affiliated friends, associates, accomplices, and fellow rappers, but now that the time is upon us, his testimony is still shocking. Hernandez told a riveted courtroom that in July 2018 his former friend Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Ellison’s associate only known as "Sha" were responsible for kidnapping and assaulting him.

The New York Daily News shared a report of Hernandez's Wednesday testimony where the rapper stated that his friendship with Ellison dissolved after there were disagreements about how Hernandez's money was to be shared. Hernandez claimed that even though they were a gang, they were a divided front.

According to Hernandez, it was around 4:00 a.m. when he was at a stoplight and Ellison rammed his SUV from behind with his vehicle. In alleged leaked video footage from dashboard cameras in both the front and the back of Hernandez's vehicle—which was being driven by his driver Jorge Rivera—viewers can both hear and see the confrontation.

"I’m pleading my heart...yo, don’t shoot,” Hernandez reportedly said on the stand as he recounted the moments during his kidnapping. Hernandez goes along with the men who are accused of later beating and robbing him. Hernandez shared that they came to an understanding that if he gave them his jewelry—a Rolex, a spinning 69 chain, a Jigsaw Saw chain, a Cuban link bracelet, four diamond rings, and his My Little Pony necklace—he would be set free. Hernandez shared that the only way he was able to escape was by jumping out of the vehicle and making a run for it. He ended up hopping inside a stranger's car who drove him to a police station. Check out the leaked video footage below.