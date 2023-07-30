Lil Xan Is Flowing “So Pretty” On New Single

Lil Xan is back with a new single, but it’s not the moody and woozy trap cut that you might expect for him. Rather, he came through with a more vibrant, upbeat, and cheeky single, “So Pretty,” which released with an accompanying music video. In it, the 26-year-old makes his way through a neon-lit party and includes a lot of trippy visual effects that make it pop as a vid. Moreover, Xan compliments the track with a good balance between faster flows and more melodically focused and laidback moments that display his penchant for catchy licks. Overall, it’s a solid reintroduction to his style if you haven’t heard him in a while, much like previous features on tracks like “Miss Me.“

Furthermore, this is a party-heavy track that references the club, substance use, and Lil Xan’s talents with the ladies. It’s not a revolutionary concept, of course, but a well-executed one thanks to the melodies on display and the bubbly production. For example, the trap drums are relatively relaxed on this cut, never overtaking the California native’s voice or the bass in the chorus while still moving “So Pretty” along. In addition, the synth arpeggios keep things fun as they cycle over each other and occasionally match Xan’s vocal inflections. Most of all, it emulates the style that he came up among, and sees him return to it after already developing his career outside of it.

Lil Xan’s “So Pretty”: Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, hopefully this single marks a return to form for the artist after some struggles behind the scenes. Back in 2022, he had to pull out of his own tour due to disagreements with his opening act, but he’s feeling better than ever these days. With “So Pretty,” Lil Xan might be getting ready to be more prolific in the scene, and could be switching up his sound in the process. If you haven’t heard this song yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep standout lines below. Also, check out the music video above and stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Xan.

Quotable Lyrics

Ayy, I ain’t got no Twitter, but they mentioning me,

Popped a couple bars like they sentencing me,

Got a lot of haters, they was wish they was me, (Yeah)

And if they want a feature, they can’t get this s**t for free (What)

