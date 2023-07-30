Lil Xan Is Flowing “So Pretty” On New Single

Xan brings a shimmery, charismatic, and playful energy to this track.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Lil Xan Is Flowing “So Pretty” On New Singleblur mask

Lil Xan is back with a new single, but it’s not the moody and woozy trap cut that you might expect for him. Rather, he came through with a more vibrant, upbeat, and cheeky single, “So Pretty,” which released with an accompanying music video. In it, the 26-year-old makes his way through a neon-lit party and includes a lot of trippy visual effects that make it pop as a vid. Moreover, Xan compliments the track with a good balance between faster flows and more melodically focused and laidback moments that display his penchant for catchy licks. Overall, it’s a solid reintroduction to his style if you haven’t heard him in a while, much like previous features on tracks like “Miss Me.

Furthermore, this is a party-heavy track that references the club, substance use, and Lil Xan’s talents with the ladies. It’s not a revolutionary concept, of course, but a well-executed one thanks to the melodies on display and the bubbly production. For example, the trap drums are relatively relaxed on this cut, never overtaking the California native’s voice or the bass in the chorus while still moving “So Pretty” along. In addition, the synth arpeggios keep things fun as they cycle over each other and occasionally match Xan’s vocal inflections. Most of all, it emulates the style that he came up among, and sees him return to it after already developing his career outside of it.

Lil Xan’s “So Pretty”: Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, hopefully this single marks a return to form for the artist after some struggles behind the scenes. Back in 2022, he had to pull out of his own tour due to disagreements with his opening act, but he’s feeling better than ever these days. With “So Pretty,” Lil Xan might be getting ready to be more prolific in the scene, and could be switching up his sound in the process. If you haven’t heard this song yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep standout lines below. Also, check out the music video above and stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Xan.

Quotable Lyrics
Ayy, I ain’t got no Twitter, but they mentioning me,
Popped a couple bars like they sentencing me,
Got a lot of haters, they was wish they was me, (Yeah)
And if they want a feature, they can’t get this s**t for free (What)

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.