pretty
- SongsLil Xan Is Flowing "So Pretty" On New SingleXan brings a shimmery, charismatic, and playful energy to this track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosAugust Alsina Tells A Touching Story With "Pretty" Music VideoAugust Alsina's new music video provides an inspirational message. By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosYung Baby Tate, Mulatto & Killumantii Don't Disappoint In "Pretty Girl" VideoWatch Yung Baby Tate's glorious new visuals.By Milca P.
- SongsDave B Preaches Self-Love On "Pretty"Dave B gets introspective on "Pretty."By Milca P.
- MusicJeezy Shoots His Shot At Kourtney & Dubs Her The "Hottest Kardashian"Jeezy has a crush.By Zaynab
- SportsKyrie Irving Chose Covert Nasal Surgery Over Attending Celtic's Game 7"I don't think he wanted to be seen." By Devin Ch