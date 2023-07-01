Jordan Poole’s Father Blasts Draymond Green For Punch Comments

Nearly a year after it happened, people are still talking about Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole. The incident happened during a preseason Warriors practice in 2022. Cited by head coach Steve Kerr as one of the reasons why the team wasn’t a contender this past season, it’s one of many stains of the Warriors’ most recent campaign. Poole was traded to the Wizards this offseason in a deal that brought Chris Paul to the Warriors.

Green, who previously accepted and agreed with Kerr’s sentiment, rehashed the incident while appearing on Patrick Beverley’s podcast this week. “I don’t just hit people,” Green said. “Dialogue, of course, happens over time, and you usually ain’t just triggered by something that fast, to that degree. This is a team, ain’t nobody on my team triggering me in an instant. We know stuff that you don’t say amongst men, we know things that you have to stand on,” Green said of the punch. However, it appears that Jordan Poole’s father isn’t done rehashing the incident either.

Jordan Poole’s Father Blasts Green

I’m stand on this that’s is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft as bitch and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want — Anthony Poole (@apoole98) July 19, 2023

“I’m stand on this that’s is some bs. Jp was his guy and he avoid me all last yr. He is a soft as bitch and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want,” Anthony Poole said on Twitter. Poole, who describes himself as a “Wisconsin playground elite coach” on Twitter, appears to challenging Green to a fight of their own. Obviously, the Poole family aren’t happy that Green appears to be controlling the narrative on the fight.

However, it’s not the first time that Green’s opinion of Poole has been questioned this offseason. While attending The Match to support Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Green recorded an “NBA roster builder challenge” TikTok for Bleacher Report. The video started simply enough, with Green choosing Cavs PG Darius Garland and Utah F Lauri Markkanen. Then came the Wizards as Green’s third team. “Who still on Washington’s team?” Green said with a laugh before taking F Kyle Kuzma. People saw this as Green “shading” Poole, given that the video was released just days after Poole was traded to the Wizards.

